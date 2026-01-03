 AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea
AIFF on Saturday confirmed that it will actively organise the ISL 2025/26 season, the schedule for which will be released next week. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting on January 3, bringing a temporary solution to the Indian football crisis. The move comes after leading figures of Indian football pledged FIFA to step in.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
SC East Bengal players in the ISL. | Photo: Twitter/ISL

The Indian Football crisis could be coming to an end. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that it will reveal the dates for the ISL 2025/26 season next week. The Indian football board called an emergency meeting on Saturday to decide the course of the domestic season.

In a statement, the AIFF revealed that it formally acknowledged the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The AIFF accepted the recommendation that the Indian football board should run the league. AIFF confirmed it will oversee the organisation and running of the league, bringing temporary certainty to clubs and players amid growing uncertainty.

The development comes in the backdrop of ISL players making a plea to FIFA to 'save Indian football'. Leading figures of Indian football, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Sunil Chhetri were among several to make a video statement shared widely across social media on Friday.

"We are here to make a plea. Indian Football Government is no longer able to fulfill its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling the FIFA, to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football," the players said in a video statement.

article-image

In announcement on Saturday, the AIFF said the decision was taken after due consideration of the prevailing circumstances and in the best interests of Indian football. The federation added that further details, including the date of commencement and fixtures, will be communicated next week.

The move is expected to stabilise the situation in the short term, even as broader discussions around the league’s long-term structure and governance continue.

