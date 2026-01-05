Ruben Amorim SACKED: From Michael Carrick To Xavi, 5 Managers Who Could Take Over Manchester United

Manchester United are once again in the search for a permanent manager. Incumbent head coach Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday following 14 months in charge after a explosive rant against the club ownership. Former midfielder and U18s coach Darren Fletcher has been named interim manager with 18 Premier League matches still left to play.

Amorim leaves United at 6th, 3 points shy of Liverpool at 4th place. The Red Devils as per reports are only set to make a permanent appointment in the summer. Amorim himself was a mid season appointment following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, and now the Premier League side are looking at a fresher face to lead their charge.

Michael Carrick will likely be high on the shortlist when United begin their search for a new manager. Carrick was part of the United side that last won the Premier League and the Champions League. The former England international was a coach in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff before taking charge at Middleborough.

Another former midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez could also be on the shortlist. Xavi spent his entire career at Barcelona and managed them for four seasons before being replaced.

Manchester United hierarchy hired Amorim viewing him as a young coach and hoping to back him for the considerable future. They signed Premier League proven players to back his cause. If the United owners go that way again, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola emerges as a target.

The Spaniard has led the cash strapped Bournemouth to continued Premier League success. Iraola's work with young footballers is commendable and has been long viewed by the big clubs. Another Premier League manager would be Oliver Glasner, who led Crystal Palace to Europe with success in the FA Cup.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also out of work since being sacked Besiktas earlier this season. Former England boss Gareth Southgate is also rated highly. Southgate was amongst candidates to take over at Man United before the club decided to choose Ruben Amorim for the role.