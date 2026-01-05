Darren Fletcher's Twin Sons Jack And Tyler May Debut In Man Utd Vs Burnley Clash: Here's Why

Darren Fletcher's Twin Sons Jack And Tyler | X

Manchester, January 5: Manchester United on Monday announced that Darren Fletcher will be the interim Head Coach of the team after Ruben Amorim departed his role as Head Coach. This might be an opportunity in disguise for the twin brothers, Tyler and Jack Fletcher, who are sons of Darren.

As soon as the announcement of appointment of Darren Fletcher spread, social media was abuzz with news that he might favour his sons in the upcoming game against Burnley on Wednesday.

One of the users said, "Darren Fletcher is reportedly set to hand his sons, twins Tyler and Jack, their first starts at Burnley’s home ground, Turf Moor, when he takes over as Manchester United’s interim manager on Wednesday following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, bringing them into the senior squad together for the first time under his leadership."

Manchester United is scheduled to face Burnley on Wednesday on their home ground, Turf Moor. There are speculations that his sons may get a chance to appear for the senior team. They were a part of the team and were on the bench during the draw against Leeds on Sunday.

Read Also Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Darren Fletcher's son Jack Fletcher has made an appearance for Manchester United during the Premier League. However, his twin brother Tyler has been named in the squad but has not made an appearance and remains an unused substitute for the team.