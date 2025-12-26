 'Bhaad Main Jao': Hardik Pandya Shows Class As He Brushes Off Abusive Fan Encounter In Mumbai; VIDEO
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya earned praise for his calm reaction to an abusive fan outside a Mumbai restaurant on Christmas Eve. After posing for selfies, a frustrated onlooker hurled an insult when denied a photo. Pandya ignored the remark and walked away peacefully, with his restraint drawing widespread admiration online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Image: JARA_Memer/X

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has drawn widespread admiration for his composed response to an unpleasant encounter with a fan while leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded on Christmas Eve, when Pandya was departing a restaurant with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after a holiday dinner. A crowd of supporters had gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the India star and click selfies with him. Pandya obliged several fans with photos before making his way toward his car under the watch of security personnel.

As he tried to exit, one fan, frustrated at not being able to get close enough for a selfie, reportedly shouted an abusive remark, saying “Bhaad main jao” (Go to hell). Rather than react to the verbal abuse or engage with the heckler, Pandya chose to remain calm and continued walking without confrontation. Whether he did not hear the comment or consciously chose to ignore it, his restraint has been widely praised by fans and commentators alike.

The clip quickly spread across platforms, with thousands of views and comments lauding Pandya’s maturity and professionalism in dealing with a challenging situation off the field. Many observers noted that such poise is rare in the glare of public attention, especially when dealing with the unpredictable behavior of fans.

Pandya’s calm demeanour in the face of provocation underscores the pressures and expectations that accompany life as a high-profile athlete in India, where cricketers are constantly in the public eye. His dignified handling of the scenario has been highlighted as an example of grace under pressure, both on and off the cricket field.

'She Has Been Nothing But The Best': Hardik Pandya Praises GF Mahieka Sharma For Her Support During Injury Rehab; Video

After missing international action for over two months because of a left-quadriceps injury sustained during the recent Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya made a striking return in the first T20I against South Africa national cricket team on December 9, 2025, blasting a fiery 59 off just 28 balls as India clinched a commanding 101-run victory.

In the post-match media interaction, Pandya acknowledged that the credit for his successful comeback went not just to his physical rehab or training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, but also to his support system, singling out girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. According to him, she has been “nothing but the best” since she entered his life.

“A lot of credit for a successful comeback goes to my loved ones. A special mention to my partner, she has been nothing but the best to me since she entered my life. A lot of great things have happened since she arrived,” said Hardik.

His words highlight how important mental strength and emotional support are in an athlete’s journey, especially when recovering from injury and facing the pressure of a return to form.

