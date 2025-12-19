 IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In The Stands| Video
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In The Stands| Video

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In The Stands| Video

India star Hardik Pandya went berserk during the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Pandya torched a 16-ball half-century to power India to a dominating score at his home crowd. Hardik dedicated his heroics by blowing kisses to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who watched on from the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hardik Pandya batted on another gear in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease. It is the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is.

Hardik walked into bat after the fall of captain Suryakumar Yadav in the 13th over of the innings to loud cheers in Ahmedabad. The 32-year-old started his innings with a six and never looked back. In his first 7 deliveries, Hardik hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in a stunning assault of the South African attack. Pandya continued to be on the accelerator, find the gaps with ease.

