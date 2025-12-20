 VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Takes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma On Late Night Drive In Ahmedabad After Winning Player Of The Match Award
Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The 32-year-old slammed the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is in a player of the match performance at his home ground in Ahmedabad. Hardik was later seen enjoying the presence of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, with the couple driving around late in the night.

The video of the same has gone viral with Hardik seemingly vibing on music with his partner driving alongside. The duo had reason to celebrate after Hardik won the player of the match award on his return to his home town.

India star Hardik Pandya went berserk during the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Pandya torched a 16-ball half-century to power India to a dominating score at his home crowd. Hardik dedicated his heroics by blowing kisses to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who watched on from the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

