 Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

Pakistan hockey team manager and former Olympian Anjum Saeed was offloaded in Brazil for smoking on a plane during refuelling. He and a player were denied boarding to Dubai. The Pakistan Sports Board has called for an independent inquiry, calling the incident serious and damaging to Pakistan sports. Pakistan had a disappointing FIH Pro League debut.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report | Representative Image

Karachi: Well-known hockey olympian Anjum Saeed, who accompanied the senior Pakistan team to the FIH Pro League in Argentina as manager, landed himself in trouble after being offloaded in Brazil for smoking on the airplane while it was refuelling at the Rio de Janeiro airport.

Anjum, along with a Pakistan player, was not allowed to board the plane to Dubai after he was found smoking when the flight stopped in Brazil for refuelling.

Anjum, a defender and midfielder who played in the Olympics semifinal in 1992 and was in the squad that won the World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994, was sent as manager to Argentina but after returning home this week, he is now claiming he didn't come back with the team because of some personnel work in Dubai.

Read Also
AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test: England Slide To 207/6 At Stumps On Day 4 In Massive Chase Of 435 In...
article-image

But an official in the Pakistan Sports Board said they had asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation to hold an independent inquiry into the incident as the incident doesn't reflect well on Pakistan sports.

FPJ Shorts
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The Beans- VIDEO
Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The Beans- VIDEO
Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report
Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

The official said they had gathered their own information but wanted to see what the PHF would do now as it was a serious matter.

"Apparently the matter was escalated by Anjum and another player when the manager was confronted for smoking on the airplane as it refuelled," he said.

Pakistan didn't have a good outing in their first ever FIH Pro League appearance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test: England Slide To 207/6 At Stumps On Day 4 In Massive Chase Of 435 In...

AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test: England Slide To 207/6 At Stumps On Day 4 In Massive Chase Of 435 In...

'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai...

'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai...

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...

'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad