'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026

Former India captain Jhulan Goswami tore into a reporter in the pre tournament press conference for the WPL 2026 season. Goswami, part of the Mumbai Indians set up, fielded questions alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the season opener on Friday.

During the press conference, a reporter questioned Harmanpreet as to how she recovered from the disappointment of her run out in the World Cup 2023 final. Confused by the question, Goswami chipped in asking the reporter to get his facts straight and prepare properly.

"Wo final me run out nahi hui thi. Aap pehle apna history proper karke aaye, fir sawaal kare. Sorry to say this, but it was some other player and some other time. So please aap apna prepare karke aaye (She was not run out in the final. First get you history correct then ask questions. Please come prepared)," Jhulan hit back.

The run out in question was Harmanpreet Kaur's run out in the semi-final against Australia in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. The reporter however mixed up the opponents and the game prompting Goswami's sharp reply. A fiery fast bowler in her playing days, the former India captain's need to protect her captain drew plaudits from fans on social media.

Goswami has been part of the Mumbai Indians Women's team since the beginning of WPL. Goswami and Harmanpreet have formed a strong bond, winning two WPL titles. Harman, who lifted the Women's World Cup in November had also invited Goswami during the trophy celebrations in Navi Mumbai.

MI are the defending champions, having defeated Delhi Capitals last year. They take on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the season opener on Janaury 9.