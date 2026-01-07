 'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026

'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians coach Jhulan Goswami launched into the defence of her captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the pre-tournament press conference for the WPL 2026. When a journalist posed a poorly researched question referencing a run out featuring Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan interrupted and told the reporter, "Sorry to say this but pehle aap apna prepare karke aaye."

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Jhulan Goswami tore into a reporter in the pre tournament press conference for the WPL 2026 season. Goswami, part of the Mumbai Indians set up, fielded questions alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the season opener on Friday.

During the press conference, a reporter questioned Harmanpreet as to how she recovered from the disappointment of her run out in the World Cup 2023 final. Confused by the question, Goswami chipped in asking the reporter to get his facts straight and prepare properly.

"Wo final me run out nahi hui thi. Aap pehle apna history proper karke aaye, fir sawaal kare. Sorry to say this, but it was some other player and some other time. So please aap apna prepare karke aaye (She was not run out in the final. First get you history correct then ask questions. Please come prepared)," Jhulan hit back.

The run out in question was Harmanpreet Kaur's run out in the semi-final against Australia in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. The reporter however mixed up the opponents and the game prompting Goswami's sharp reply. A fiery fast bowler in her playing days, the former India captain's need to protect her captain drew plaudits from fans on social media.

FPJ Shorts
‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO
‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO
'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026
'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question Ahead Of WPL 2026
Two Men Arrested And Two Minors Detained For Allegedly Kidnapping And Murdering 17-Year-Old Boy In Pune Over Past Enmity
Two Men Arrested And Two Minors Detained For Allegedly Kidnapping And Murdering 17-Year-Old Boy In Pune Over Past Enmity
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Read Also
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium
article-image

Goswami has been part of the Mumbai Indians Women's team since the beginning of WPL. Goswami and Harmanpreet have formed a strong bond, winning two WPL titles. Harman, who lifted the Women's World Cup in November had also invited Goswami during the trophy celebrations in Navi Mumbai.

MI are the defending champions, having defeated Delhi Capitals last year. They take on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the season opener on Janaury 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question...

'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8 Vijay...

IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8 Vijay...

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Aims To Replicate World Cup Success

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Aims To Replicate World Cup Success