Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Punjabi musician Yo Yo Honey Singh will headline the WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony on Friday. In what is expected to be a star studded event, the Indi-pop singer and film actor will perform in what is expected to be a packed crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also confirmed as one of the performers.

"When the beat drops, history begins. Yo Yo Honey Singh takes centre stage at the TATA WPL 2026 Pre Match Entertainment - setting the tone for an electrifying season!" WPL confirmed the news with a post on social media.

The opening ceremony will be held before the action kicks off in the Women's Premier League. The ceremony and the season opener return to the same venue where India lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title.

As per the announcement, Jacqueline's performance is set to honour 'confidence, courage, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport.'