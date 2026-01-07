 Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsYo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Singer-songwriter Honey Singh and actress Jacqueline Fernandez will headline the WPL 2026 opening ceremony on Friday, January 9. The fourth season kicks off at the DY Patil Stadium and the opening ceremony will kick off at 6:45 PM IST. Following the entertainment performances, Mumbai Indians will face off against RCB Women.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi musician Yo Yo Honey Singh will headline the WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony on Friday. In what is expected to be a star studded event, the Indi-pop singer and film actor will perform in what is expected to be a packed crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also confirmed as one of the performers.

"When the beat drops, history begins. Yo Yo Honey Singh takes centre stage at the TATA WPL 2026 Pre Match Entertainment - setting the tone for an electrifying season!" WPL confirmed the news with a post on social media.

The opening ceremony will be held before the action kicks off in the Women's Premier League. The ceremony and the season opener return to the same venue where India lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title.

As per the announcement, Jacqueline's performance is set to honour 'confidence, courage, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport.'

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips: Report
Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips: Report
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series
Read Also
WPL 2026: India Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur Eyes Maiden Title With Gujarat Giants, Cites Strong Mental...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

'Kohli, Kohli..': Fans Mob Star Batter At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series In Viral...

'Kohli, Kohli..': Fans Mob Star Batter At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series In Viral...

'Heartbreaking': Shikhar Dhawan REACTS Over Brutal Assault Against Hindu Woman In Bangladesh

'Heartbreaking': Shikhar Dhawan REACTS Over Brutal Assault Against Hindu Woman In Bangladesh

'Mohun Began, East Began': Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Faces Backlash For Mispronouncing ISL...

'Mohun Began, East Began': Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Faces Backlash For Mispronouncing ISL...

From Cricket To Music: Star Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Showcases Singing Talent At An Event...

From Cricket To Music: Star Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Showcases Singing Talent At An Event...