WPL 2026: India Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur Eyes Maiden Title With Gujarat Giants, Cites Strong Mental Growth

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur expresses confidence and trophy ambitions ahead of her debut season with Gujarat Giants | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 06: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur will be turning out for Gujarat Giants in the forthcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and the India international is optimistic about her new role.

Optimistic ahead of new season

Renuka, who was previously playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared her positivity ahead of the new season on the sidelines of the Gujarat Giants season-opening press conference.

“I am looking at the season with a positive mindset, especially looking at the trophy. Gujarat Giants has done very well last year. I mean, all the matches that I have followed, they have done very well. I mean, at least this year, we should win the trophy. I mean, I have to win the trophy.

“RCB has won it for the first time. GG can win it for the first time, hopefully. And India has also won it for the first time,” she added.

Focus on basics this season

Renuka stated that the focus will be on the basics in the new season.

WPL has reduced pressure at international level

The Himachal-born player felt the pressure in the Indian team has reduced after the inception of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“No, it’s not like that. I think after the WPL, the pressure in the Indian team has reduced. Because a lot of things, in the WPL, I used to feel a lot of pressure in the WPL.

“But not so much in the international. But after the WPL, things have become very easy. I think I have become very strong mentally. Because in the WPL T20 game, as a bowler, you know that you have to score runs. Because the wicket is so good for batting. So that has brought a lot of change.

“Accepting it is important. So what work can we do after that, that matters. What will be the message for those with whom you played and won the WPL? For Smriti or Harman? The message will be that obviously, they will also want us to win from our team,” Renuka explained.

Not thinking ahead to Australia series

When asked about the Australia series which follows after the WPL, Renuka stated she was not thinking too much about it.

“I haven’t thought about it so far. Because there is no point in thinking so far. Because I remember that the England series was coming first. So I was very excited to play England. Because I like England a lot, to play with bowling. So I was very excited. But I got injured. So now I have thought that I don’t have to think so far,” she added.

Injury phase was challenging

Renuka revealed that her injury period was a tough one, but India Women coach Amol Muzumdar’s support helped her a lot.

“I was talking to Amol sir. Our preparation was for the World Cup, for the ODI World Cup. So on day one, Amol sir told me not to worry. Whatever happened, we can’t do anything now. But I was not able to accept that how did this happen. So I was not able to accept.

Also Watch:

Read Also WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

“So I talked to Amol for a long time that it’s okay. Now the World Cup is coming. Now I think that okay, whatever those six months were. But the reward I have got, what else do I need more than this? That final spell will always remain in your mind,” she signed off.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/