Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Flat For ₹26.30 Crore In Mumbai’s Prabhadevi

ANI

Mumbai: Indian Cricket Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has purchased a flat in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, for Rs 26.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in December 2025.

The locality offers proximity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli and BKC, it is a preferred address for corporate leaders, professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking both convenience and exclusivity.

The purchased property is located in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq. ft. It comes with a total of three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.31 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Ritika Sajdeh is an Indian sports manager and public figure, widely known as the wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. She has worked as a sports manager with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, where she handled endorsements and brand associations for several prominent athletes. Ritika maintains a strong presence off the field, often seen supporting Rohit during international tournaments.