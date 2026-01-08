Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A busy day of inter-school football unfolded across the WINGS, MSSA Ground, and GOANS venues as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament featured dominant performances, tense tie-breakers, and knockout drama across U-12 and U-14 divisions.

At WINGS, the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament opened with a closely contested clash between Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) and Vibgyor High (Malad). The teams remained goalless in regulation time before Vibgyor held their nerve in the tie-breaker to win 3–1. Utpal Sanghvi IGCSE (Juhu) then produced one of the standout performances of the day, overwhelming Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivali) 7–0, powered by a five-goal blitz from Ayaansh Mathur, with Simar Singh and Kabir Asawa also getting on the scoresheet.

Christ Church (Byculla) and St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) also played out a goalless draw, with St. Stanislaus prevailing 4–2 in the tie-breaker. Campion School (Cooperage) progressed by walkover after JBCN International (Oshiwara) failed to report. Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) were in dominant form, registering a comprehensive 5–0 victory over Sharda Mandir (Parel), led by a brace from Evan Payamal. The final fixture at the venue saw Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT (Powai) edge past Gokuldham (Goregaon) 2–1 in the tie-breaker following another scoreless contest.

Across at the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys MSSA Cup witnessed Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) deliver a solid all-round display to defeat The BJPC (Charni Road) 4–1, with Aazan Merchant, Pranay Gurtulay, Ilhaan Kardame, and Zidaan Shaikh finding the net. Bunts SM Shetty International followed up with a comfortable 2–0 win over IES Modern English, courtesy a brace from Liam Rodrigues.

Don Bosco (Matunga) impressed with a dominant 3–0 victory against St. Xavier’s (Fort), while Don Bosco (Nerul) advanced after winning the tie-breaker 4–1 against Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) following a goalless draw. Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) also progressed via penalties, edging Sharda Mandir (Grant Road) 4–3.

In the U-12 Boys 4th Division semi-finals, Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) continued their impressive run with a commanding 4–0 win over Holy Cross (Mira Road), highlighted by a hattrick from Ilhaan Kardame and a goal from Danish Shaikh. Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) booked their place in the final after clinching a tense 4–3 tie-breaker victory against B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) after full-time ended goalless.

Meanwhile at GOANS, the U-14 Boys 4th Division saw a mix of dominant wins and narrow margins. Gopi Birla Memorial School (Nepean Sea Road) defeated Lady Engineer (Tardeo) 2–0, while Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund) were in ruthless form, thrashing Blossoms School (Marine Lines) 5–0. St. Jude High School (Andheri) impressed with a comprehensive 4–0 victory over Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali).

Infant Jesus High School (Malad) edged past Shishuvan (Matunga) 1–0 through Kartik Tailor’s strike, while Nahar International ‘A’ (Chandivali) secured a narrow 1–0 win over The BJPC Institution (Charni Road). Nalanda Public School (Mulund) and Greenlawns High School (Worli) advanced by walkovers in their respective fixtures.

Brief Scores — January 8

(Venues: WINGS, MSSA Ground & GOANS)

U-14 Boys – Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 0 drew with Vibgyor High (Malad) 0; Vibgyor won tie-breaker 3–1

Utpal Sanghvi IGCSE (Juhu) 7 (A. Mathur 5, S. Singh, K. Asawa) bt Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivali) 0

Christ Church (Byculla) 0 drew with St. Stanislaus H.S (Bandra) 0; St. Stanislaus won tie-breaker 4–2

Campion (Cooperage) bt JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) — walkover

Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) 5 (E. Payamal 2, K. Batliwalla, A. Mulla, R. Shaikh) bt Sharda Mandir (Parel) 0

Gokuldham (Goregaon) 0 drew with Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT (Powai) 0; KV IIT won tie-breaker 2–1

U-12 Boys – MSSA Cup

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (A. Merchant, P. Gurtulay, I. Kardame, Z. Shaikh) bt The BJPC (Charni Road) 1 (A. Sirdhankar)

Bunts SM Shetty Int. 2 (L. Rodrigues 2) bt IES Modern English 0

The Scholar (Colaba) bt St. Xavier’s (Goregaon) — walkover

Don Bosco (Matunga) 3 (S. Panchal 2, A. Kalyadappu) bt St. Xavier’s (Fort) 0

Don Bosco (Nerul) 0 drew with Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Dahisar) 0; Don Bosco won tie-breaker 4–1

Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 0 drew with Sharda Mandir (Grant Road) 0; Ryan won tie-breaker 4–3

U-12 Boys – 4th Division (Semi-finals)

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (I. Kardame 3, D. Shaikh) bt Holy Cross (Mira Road) 0

B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0 drew with Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 0; NMAS won tie-breaker 4–3

U-14 Boys – 4th Division

Gopi Birla Mem. (Nepean Sea Road) 2 (A. Parekh, S. Janagal og) bt Lady Engineer (Tardeo) 0

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 5 (V. Shetty 2, S. Sanjeev 2, V. Vehicle) bt Blossoms School (Marine Lines) 0

St. Jude (Andheri) 4 (A. Jaiswal 2, A. Pathan, M. Kumbhi) bt Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali) 0

Nalanda Public (Mulund) bt C.P. Goenka (Oshiwara) — walkover

Greenlawns (Worli) bt Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) — walkover

Infant Jesus (Malad) 1 (K. Tailor) bt Shishuvan (Matunga) 0

Nahar Int. ‘A’ (Chandivali) 1 (K. Shorey) bt The BJPC Inst. (Charni Road) 0