 Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Prabhadevi For ₹26.30 Crore; Check Details
The deal was registered in December 2025 and adds Ritika to the growing list of celebrities and high net-worth individuals investing in premium real estate in central Mumbai.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma & His Wife Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, January 8: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi area for Rs 26.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The deal was registered in December 2025 and adds Ritika to the growing list of celebrities and high net-worth individuals investing in premium real estate in central Mumbai. The purchase highlights the continued demand for luxury homes in the city, especially in locations offering strong connectivity and modern urban living.

The property is located in Ahuja Towers, a well-known luxury residential project in Prabhadevi. As per the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq ft (256.45 sq m) and includes three car parking spaces. The transaction also incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.31 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Prabhadevi has emerged as one of Mumbai’s most prestigious residential hubs. The locality offers excellent connectivity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The area is linked via major routes like the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road and Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line, along with easy access to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link for north–south travel.

Over the years, Prabhadevi has transformed into a prime address featuring luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, lifestyle amenities, healthcare facilities, retail destinations and reputed educational institutions. Its central location and upscale environment continue to attract corporate leaders, professionals and affluent homebuyers.

article-image

Ritika Sajdeh is an Indian sports manager and public figure, best known for her work with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, where she handled brand endorsements and athlete relations. She also maintains an active presence in the cricketing ecosystem and is often seen supporting Rohit Sharma during international tournaments.

