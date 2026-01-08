Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Ladies Take Centre Stage At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, known as the Ladies Derby, takes centre stage at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as top fillies vie for classic glory | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: One of the crown jewels of the Mumbai racing season, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1), fondly celebrated as the ‘Ladies Derby’, takes centre stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 10 (Saturday), promising an afternoon where elegance meets endurance.

Ultimate test for four-year-old fillies

This premier Grade 1 classic for four-year-old fillies, run over the demanding 2,400 metres, is not merely a showcase of grace but a true test of stamina and class. With a total prize purse of Rs 7.5 million, including Rs 4.5 million to the winner, the Ladies Derby stands tall as the ultimate proving ground for the season’s finest fillies — many of whom have already dared to take on the so-called ‘beasts’.

Strong supporting races on the card

The nine-race card is further enriched by two supporting graded contests, the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup and the Gool S. Poonawalla Million for juveniles, adding depth and quality to a marquee race day.

Festive atmosphere for racegoers

Adding to the celebratory spirit, entry for ladies will be free, while the Members’ Enclosure will wear a festive look with special food counters and beverage kiosks, befitting a day dedicated to racing’s leading ladies.

Fynbos brings strong credentials

Among the eight fillies vying for classic glory, Fynbos, from trainer Pesi Shroff’s powerful stable, brings strong credentials. Runner-up to Kavya in the Indian 1000 Guineas, she has caught the eye with her fluent morning work and looks poised to turn the tables in the ultimate test of stamina.

Namiri returns to own sex

Stable companion Namiri perhaps best embodies the ‘Beauties vs Beasts’ theme. The only filly to take her chance in the Indian 2000 Guineas, she produced a gutsy performance to finish a close third in a fiercely contested race against the colts. Proven against stronger, mixed opposition, Namiri now returns to her own sex with legitimate claims of ruling the Ladies Derby.

Ravishing Beauty adds intrigue

Adding further intrigue is Ravishing Beauty, trained by Prasanna Kumar in Bengaluru. The Mysore 1000 Guineas winner has the benefit of two mock races under her belt and appears to be peaking at the right time, bringing both polish and power into the classic showdown.

Spotlight on stamina and class

As the Ladies Derby unfolds, the spotlight will firmly be on whether these fillies — elegant yet battle-hardened — can once again prove that beauty, when backed by courage and class, can conquer all.

