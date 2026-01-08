'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road To Recovery'

Tilak Varma | Instagram Story

Mumbai, January 8: India batter Tilak Varma shared his first update after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue on Thursday. He told the fans that he is recovering well and hopes to be back on the field soon. The social media post was shared hours before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced his injury status and it showed Tilak smiling and flashing a peace sign while thanking supporters for their wishes.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it," Tilak wrote in his Instagram story. He gave his fans a positive sign about his condition following the surgery in Rajkot on January 7.

Later in the day, the BCCI confirmed that Tilak had been discharged from hospital and will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. The board said he is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand and his availability for the remaining two matches will depend on how he progresses during the return-to-training phase.

BCCI also said, "Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory."

BCCI also confirmed, "He is currently stable and progressing well."

Tilak has been part of India's white-ball plans in recent months and was expected to feature in the New Zealand series starting later this month. His latest update suggests confidence as he works toward a comeback.