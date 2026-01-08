 'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road To Recovery'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road To Recovery'

'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road To Recovery'

The social media post was shared hours before the BCCI officially announced his injury status and it showed Tilak smiling and flashing a peace sign while thanking supporters for their wishes.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma | Instagram Story

Mumbai, January 8: India batter Tilak Varma shared his first update after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue on Thursday. He told the fans that he is recovering well and hopes to be back on the field soon. The social media post was shared hours before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced his injury status and it showed Tilak smiling and flashing a peace sign while thanking supporters for their wishes.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it," Tilak wrote in his Instagram story. He gave his fans a positive sign about his condition following the surgery in Rajkot on January 7.

Later in the day, the BCCI confirmed that Tilak had been discharged from hospital and will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. The board said he is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand and his availability for the remaining two matches will depend on how he progresses during the return-to-training phase.

Read Also
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand...
article-image

BCCI also said, "Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory."

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission
BMC Elections 2026: BJP Leader Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori Pednekar Filed False Affidavit, Moves Election Commission
Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore Fraud Alleged
Mumbai EOW Registers Cheating Case Against Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Directors; ₹14.56 Crore Fraud Alleged
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding

BCCI also confirmed, "He is currently stable and progressing well."

Tilak has been part of India's white-ball plans in recent months and was expected to feature in the New Zealand series starting later this month. His latest update suggests confidence as he works toward a comeback.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Flat For ₹26.30 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Flat For ₹26.30 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Ladies Take Centre Stage At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Ladies Take Centre Stage At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of...

WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of...

'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road...

'Will Be Back Sooner...': Tilak Varma Shares Social Media Post After Surgery, Says 'Already On Road...

Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At...

Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At...