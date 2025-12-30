 WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

Gujarat Giants have retained Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as captain for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season. Gardner led the team to the playoffs last year, finishing as their top run-scorer and leading in sixes. The WPL’s fourth edition runs from January 9 to February 5, 2026, with the Giants opening against UP Warriorz on January 10.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain | IANS

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants have announced that Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will continue to lead the franchise in the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Gardner, a three-time T20 Women’s World Cup winner, assumed the captaincy at the franchise from Australian teammate Beth Mooney last season. Under her leadership, Gujarat Giants reached the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

“Experience in her stride. Belief in her voice. Ash Gardner steps up once more as our CAPTAIN, primed to take us to glory,” the Giants shared on its social media.

Read Also
BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise
article-image

Since WPL’s inception in 2023, Gardner has been an integral part of the Gujarat Giants side, scoring 568 runs and bagging 25 wickets in 25 games. She was one of the two players, the other being Beth Mooney for Rs. 2.5 crore, retained by the Giants prior to the WPL 2026 Auction for Rs. 3.5 crore.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Last season, Gardner hogged the limelight with her consistent all-round performances. Batting in the middle-order, Gardner finished as our leading run-scorer in the tournament with 243 runs in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 164.18, while also maintaining an average of 30.37.

The Aussie allrounder also contributed with her right-arm off-spin and claimed eight wickets at an economy of 8.03. The skipper claimed the Most Sixes award with 18 maximums to her name.

Read Also
'Dumb A** B****': Brandon Miller's Explosive Words To Kyle Kuzma Goes Viral During NBA Match; VIDEO
article-image

With eight points from eight matches, Giants finished third in the WPL 2025 standings to book a place in the Eliminator. However, their fruitful season ended in the Eliminator after going down to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

The fourth edition of WPL will be held from January 9 to 5 February 2026. The tournament will be played across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

The Giants will open their campaign against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on January 10.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After...

'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World...

T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook To Captain, Archer Named Despite Injury As SRH's ₹13Cr Star...

T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook To Captain, Archer Named Despite Injury As SRH's ₹13Cr Star...

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise

BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise