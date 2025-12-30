'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Image: Norway Chess/X

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has heaped praise on rising chess star Arjun Erigaisi following his impressive performance at the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha. Erigaisi’s standout moment came when he defeated world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, a victory that was quickly followed by widespread attention online, not just for the result, but for the contrasting reactions from the players.

Carlsen, the five‑time world champion, visibly showed frustration after losing to Erigaisi, slamming the table in a moment that quickly went viral. In contrast, Erigaisi remained composed, calmly rearranging the board after the intense clash.

Mahindra highlighted this poise on social media, writing that Erigaisi’s calm dignity “rearranging the board and showing perfect etiquette after a high‑tension win against the GOAT is class personified,” adding that “grace is always a winner.”

Erigaisi’s performance in Doha underscores his growing stature on the global stage, combining competitive fire with courtesy and sportsmanship. His ability to stay composed under pressure has won admiration from fans and experts alike, reinforcing the idea that true greatness in chess involves both skill and character.

World No. 1 and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen made headlines once again at the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha, not just for his play but for an emotional reaction that quickly went viral online. After losing his ninth-round blitz game to India’s Arjun Erigaisi, the Norwegian grandmaster slammed the table in visible frustration, a moment that reminded fans of a similar outburst earlier this year.

In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, 22-year-old Arjun defeated the defending blitz champion on time, using the black pieces, generally considered a slight disadvantage in chess because white moves first. Before the round, Carlsen and Arjun were among six players tied at the top of the standings, each with 6.5 points. With this victory, Arjun surged to 7.5 points and shared the lead alongside Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov

This wasn’t the first time Carlsen has expressed his competitive intensity in a visible way. Earlier in 2025, he had a similar table-slamming moment following a loss to fellow Indian grandmaster D Gukesh at the Norway Chess tournament, a clip that also circulated widely online.

Despite the emotional outburst, Carlsen remains a dominant force in the chess world, known for his fighting spirit and deep understanding of the game. Meanwhile, Arjun’s victory underscores the rise of Indian chess talent on the global stage, as the young grandmaster continues to challenge the very best under high pressure.