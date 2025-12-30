 VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

India batter Tilak Varma visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi to seek blessings ahead of the T20 World Cup. Accompanied by BCCI member V. Chamundeswaranath, Tilak offered prayers at the shrine. The 23-year-old recently starred in India’s 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa and will next feature in the New Zealand T20Is starting January 21.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikunta Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 | IANS

Tirupati: India batter Tilak Varma on Tuesday visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to seek the Lord's blessings. He was accompanied by BCCI Apex Council member and former first-class cricketer V. Chamundeswaranath.

They offered prayers and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Vaikunta Ekadasi, passing through the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram. Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams made arrangements for their darshan and facilitated their visit to the hill shrine.

Read Also
When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025? Here's To Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More
article-image

As India look to defend the T20 World Cup crown, Tilak’s visit to Tirupati may prove a lucky charm in what promises to be an intense and closely fought tournament. The left-hander also visited the divine shrine in August this year, before the start of the ACC Asia Cup, where his crucial 69-run innings guided India to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Tilak's most recent outing for India was in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, where he led the Men in Blue to a 3-1 victory over the Proteas.

FPJ Shorts
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities

In the T20I series opener against South Africa earlier this month, Tilak made history by becoming the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in T20Is before turning 25. He scored 26, 62, 26, and 73 across the five.

The 23-year-old batter will next be in action in the T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 21. The games will serve as a preparatory series for both sides before they head into the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7.

Read Also
'Dumb A** B****': Brandon Miller's Explosive Words To Kyle Kuzma Goes Viral During NBA Match; VIDEO
article-image

India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa in the final.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup and New Zealand T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After...

'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Temple On Vaikuntha Ekadasi Ahead Of T20 World...

T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook To Captain, Archer Named Despite Injury As SRH's ₹13Cr Star...

T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook To Captain, Archer Named Despite Injury As SRH's ₹13Cr Star...

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner As Captain

BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise

BPL 2025 Postponed: BCB Reschedule December 30 Games After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Demise