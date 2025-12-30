When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025? Here's To Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

Vaikuntha Ekadashi2025 |

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the auspicious and sacred Ekadashi fasts, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu or Dhanurmasa (Margazhi month in Tamil Calendar). Vaikuntha Ekadashi marks the last Ekadashi of 2025. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast attain salvation and divine blessings.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, a large number of devotees thronged Vrindavan to have darshan of Banke Bihari pic.twitter.com/eHBxcNsv4C — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

About Vaikuntha Ekadashi

On this day, all temples worshipping Lord Vishnu prepare special arrangements and open a special gate to symbolise the auspicious occasion. The gateway is decorated with flowers and fruits and is scented with incense sticks to give the vibe of an earthy Vaikuntham. To seek special mercy and blessings from the Lord, people observe fasting rituals and avoid the intake of rice and grains. Some even observe a complete fasting pattern that keeps away even water, milk, and any other liquids.

Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh: Vaikuntha Ekadashi was marked at the Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri with the opening of the Uttara Dwaram at 4.10 am. Women devotees performed aarathis and chanted devotional slogans as large crowds witnessed the… pic.twitter.com/5kNpUlSxpP — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, will be observed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025

On January 1, Parana Time - 06:55 AM to 09:01 AM

Read Also When Is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025? Everything You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.