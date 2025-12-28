When Is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025? Everything You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashi observances in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that the auspicious day is especially beneficial for couples seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for progeny, family harmony, and spiritual growth. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Pausha month, this sacred day holds deep religious and spiritual importance.
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date and muhurat
According to the Hindu beliefs, Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is most significant for couples wishing to have a child. Hence, it is believed that married couples who observe the Putrada Ekadashi Vrat are blessed with children and good fortune.
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi on Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025
Significance of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
The word Putrada means “giver of sons,” but the festival symbolically represents blessings for children, lineage continuity, and family well-being. According to Hindu scriptures, observing this Ekadashi with devotion helps remove obstacles related to childbirth and grants happiness and prosperity to families. It is also believed that sincere fasting on this day washes away past sins and leads devotees closer to moksha (liberation).
Rituals and fasting rules
Devotees usually begin the fast at sunrise and end it the next day after Parana. Many observe a nirjala fast (without water), while others follow a partial fast consuming fruits and milk. Worship includes chanting Vishnu Sahasranama, reading Ekadashi Vrat Katha, lighting lamps, and offering tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.
Why this day is auspicious?
Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is considered especially powerful for married couples. It is also beneficial for anyone seeking peace, spiritual clarity, and divine blessings. Observing this sacred day with faith and discipline is believed to bring joy, fulfilment, and divine grace into one’s life.