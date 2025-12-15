When Is Saphala Ekadashi 2025? Here's Everything To Know About Vrat Katha, Muhurat, Significance & More

Saphala Ekadashi | File

Ekadashi is considered one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar, and Saphala Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis. As per the Hindu calendar, Saphala Ekadashi falls in the month of Paush during the Krishna Paksha. As per the Hindu calendar, the term Ekadashi means the 11th day of the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Saphala Ekadashi — the sacred night that awakens the soul.

Even the smallest act of devotion, when done with faith, has the power to change destiny. 🌿

On this holy day, let the fast be not only from food,

but also from negativity, anger, and forgetting Krishna.

Discipline the… pic.twitter.com/V9Y25u7Thj — ISKCON Dwarka Delhi (@ISKCON_Dwarka) December 15, 2025

About Saphala Ekadashi

As per the Hindu calendar, Saphala Ekadashi falls in the month of Paush during the Krishna Paksha. The name Saphala means fruitful. The day is observed by fasting, performing rituals, and meditation. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fast in honour of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that devotees who perform rituals and fast on this day attain salvation (Moksha).

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha

In ancient times, there was a king named Mahismata who lived in the city of Champavat. He had four sons, and Lumpaka was the eldest. Unfortunately, Lumpaka was extremely wicked and a great sinner; he indulged in extramarital affairs and showed no respect for his father or others. His misdeeds saddened the people around him. One day, the king decided to expel Lumpaka from the kingdom. After his expulsion, Lumpaka's behavior worsened.

Lord Vishnu | X/ @Krishnavallabhi

He began stealing from his father's kingdom at night and hunted innocent animals and birds in the forest for food. One day, when he could find nothing to eat except an apple, he rejected it since he didn't like fruits. Instead, he placed the apple at the roots of a peepal tree and offered it to Lord Vishnu, choosing to fast the entire day. Lord Vishnu was pleased with Lumpaka's gesture. The next morning, He appeared before Lumpaka, forgiving him and erasing all his sins. He instructed Lumpaka to return to his kingdom. Overjoyed, Lumpaka went back to his father and narrated the entire story. Mahismata was thrilled and welcomed him back, handing him the kingdom once again.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Today:



The divine Abhishekam of Sri Ranganath Swami is the true fruit of devotion.



Jai Shri Hari Govinda 🌿 pic.twitter.com/elbVn1ODF8 — Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) December 15, 2025

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:49 PM on December 14, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:19 PM on December 15, 2025

What is Ekadashi Parana?

Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) is done on the next day of the Ekadashi Tithi. After Sunrise, devotees offer prayers to the Lord and also worship rice and other food grains with holy chants before consuming them on Dwadashi, a day after Ekadashi. For those fasting, Parana falls on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

On December 16, Parana Time - 06:48 AM to 08:54 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:57 PM

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.