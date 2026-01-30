What Is Soft Off Day? New Concept To Cut Off Boring Work Hours At Office: Explained | FPJ

Spending long, exhausting hours at work is a reality many professionals are tired of, and now, a new concept called a “Soft Off Day” is gaining traction online as a way to mentally unplug without officially taking leave. The trend recently went viral after a female influencer explained how employees can have a low-effort workday while still technically being “on the desk.”

A Soft Off Day doesn’t mean skipping work altogether. Instead, it’s about logging in or showing up, but doing only the bare minimum required, allowing people to conserve energy on days when productivity feels impossible.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the viral video, the influencer outlines a few simple rules to successfully pull off a Soft Off Day. First, she suggests logging in or arriving later than usual, easing into the day rather than starting with pressure. The second step is crucial, which is responding to emails early. According to her, this creates the impression of being active and available, reducing the chances of being questioned about work output.

Another key tactic is automation. She advises using transcription or note-taking tools during meetings, especially when attention levels are low. This way, even if one isn’t fully engaged, the meeting still appears “covered.”

The influencer also stresses the importance of setting boundaries. Saying no to extra tasks, staying back late, or taking on additional responsibilities is encouraged. A Soft Off Day, she explains, works only when you protect your time and energy.

Finally, she recommends leaving early with confidence, noting that most people aren’t observing coworkers as closely as they assume. For those working from home, her tip is simpler, stay logged in, move the mouse occasionally, and avoid drawing attention.