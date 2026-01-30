Face 2 Face DJ Battles To Make India Debut With Banger Shows In Delhi & Mumbai This Weekend; Here's How To Book Tickets | CANVA

India’s scene for ultimate DJ nights is set for this weekend as the globally popular Face 2 Face (F2F) DJ Battles make their much-anticipated debut in the country this weekend. Known for its raw energy and high-intensity performances, the F2F format lands in Delhi on January 30 and Mumbai on January 31, 2026, promising an experience unlike conventional techno gigs.

For its India edition, Face 2 Face brings together 10+ international and homegrown artists, including Luciid, Neon Graveyard, Caravel, B2, Pisapia, Ephoria, Technokool, Onket, and Insin. The Delhi show will take place at TTI Arena, Gurugram, starting at 8 PM onwards, while the Mumbai leg is scheduled at Bayview Lawns, kicking off earlier at 3 PM.

What sets Face 2 Face apart from regular DJ sets is its unique performance format. Unlike standard back-to-back (B2B) sets where DJs share a single mixer, F2F places two DJs directly opposite each other, each with their own complete setup. This creates a live, high-pressure musical face-off, where artists respond to each other’s tracks in real time.

The event is known globally for its industrial, hard-hitting techno sound, immersive production, and an atmosphere that thrives on tension, energy, and crowd interaction. With its “240 km/h” pace and setup, F2F has built a cult following across international techno circuits. And its India debut is already creating serious buzz among electronic music lovers.

Tickets for both Delhi and Mumbai shows are currently available online, and with this being F2F’s first-ever India tour, fans are advised to book early before the shows sell out.