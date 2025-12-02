Ekadashi In December: Know Dates, Muhurat, Significance & More About The Auspicious Day

Ekadashi 2025 | Canva

Ekadashi is an auspicious day that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The day holds great religious ans spiritual significance among Hindus. On this auspicious day, devotees keep fast and perform a special puja at their home. As per religious traditions, the devotee receives favourable outcomes by engaging in worship and fasting on this day and all types of sins are disposed of.

X/ @SrBachchan

Providing tarpan to ancestors on this day brings them joy. The Vrat Katha should be chanted during the Puja. Through this, the devotee receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu, ensuring happiness and prosperity in their life. Ekadashi falls twice in a month, during the Shukla Paksha and the Krishna Paksha. Let's discuss Ekadashis that are going to fall in the month of December 2025.

Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat

Guruvayur Ekadashi is one of the auspicious Ekadashis that is observed on the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. The sacred day is mainly celebrated at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, dedicated to Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees observe a fast and avoid foods like rice, grains, and cereals.

Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat: Muhurat

Guruvayur Ekadashi on Monday, December 01, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:29 PM on November 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on December 01, 2025

Mokshada Ekadashi

Mokshada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver and protector of the universe. In 2025, Mokshada Ekadashi falls on Monday, December 01. This auspicious day occurs during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Margashirsha.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:29 PM on November 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on December 01, 2025

Saphala Ekadashi

As per the Hindu calendar, Saphala Ekadashi falls in the month of Paush during the Krishna Paksha. The name Saphala means fruitful. The day is observed by fasting, performing rituals, and meditation.

Saphala Ekadashi on Monday, December 15, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:49 PM on December 14, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:19 PM on December 15, 2025

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

According to beliefs, Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is most significant for couples wishing to have a child. Hence, it is believed that married couples who observe the Putrada Ekadashi Vrat are blessed with children and good fortune.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi on Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025

Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, observed during the Dhanur solar month, holds immense importance in Hindu traditions. Falling in the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon), this Ekadashi is associated with the Tamil month of Margazhi. Unlike other Ekadashis, it is determined based on the solar calendar, which occasionally results in one or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in a year.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025