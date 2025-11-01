 Devotees Gather To Awaken Lord Vishnu On Ekadashi; Stampede Claims Lives At Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara Swamy Temple
Devotees Gather To Awaken Lord Vishnu On Ekadashi; Stampede Claims Lives At Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Several devotees reportedly lost their lives after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday, November 1.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News |

A sacred day turned tragic on Saturday, November 1, after at least nine devotees lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. The incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered at the temple premises to mark the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

article-image

Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede

According to officials, several others sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as some victims remain in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described a sudden rush of devotees near the temple gates, leading to panic and chaos. Distressing visuals from the scene showed unconscious devotees lying on the ground as rescue efforts were underway.

Take a look:

article-image

About Dev Uthani Ekadashi & significance

Thousands had visited the temple to offer prayers on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, a revered Hindu festival celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month during Shukla Paksha. As per Drik Panchang, the day holds immense spiritual significance as it marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a four-month divine slumber known as Chaturmas.

article-image

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu’s awakening ushers in a period of auspiciousness, allowing marriages and other sacred ceremonies to resume. This festival, observed with great devotion across India, signifies the end of monsoon restrictions and the start of the wedding season, a moment of joy that sadly turned into grief in Srikakulam this year.

