 Bollywood Halloween 2025 Costumes: Deepika Turns Lady Singham, Alia Stuns As Lara Croft, While Janhvi Is Angela De Marco
Bollywood Halloween 2025 Costumes: Deepika Turns Lady Singham, Alia Stuns As Lara Croft, While Janhvi Is Angela De Marco

From action heroes to iconic movie legends, the stars went all out, proving that no one celebrates in style quite like B-Town.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Bollywood Halloween 2025 | Instagram

Halloween 2025 in Bollywood was anything but spooky — it was a runway of creativity, glam, and larger-than-life characters. From action heroes to iconic movie legends, the stars went all out, proving that no one celebrates in style quite like B-Town. From Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham to Rhea Chakraborty’s Witch glam, take a look at how Bollywood stars dressed for this year’s eerie season!

Check out the looks in the below video:

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh as Lady Singham & Spiderman

Deepika Padukone didn’t just show up for Halloween; she arrived in full Bollywood swagger as Lady Singham. Trading gowns for a crisp cop uniform with aviator shades, she brought the drama and the discipline in one go. Meanwhile, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy, even behind a mask in a Spiderman costume.

article-image

Karan Johar as Anthony Bridgerton

Karan Johar brought Regency-era drama straight from Netflix to the desi stage. His maroon velvet cropped blazer, ruffled white shirt, and statement brooch gave major Anthony Bridgerton energy. With his signature glasses and polished hair, KJo looked every bit the refined romantic hero.

Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft

Alia Bhatt channelled her inner action goddess as Lara Croft. In a fitted black tee, matching shorts, and a studded utility belt, she looked ready to take on an adventure. Fingerless gloves, thigh straps, and knee-high boots sealed the deal, while a prop gun completed her transformation into the iconic Tomb Raider.

Janhvi Kapoor as Angela De Marco

Janhvi Kapoor nailed the ‘80s glam vibe as Angela De Marco. Her black mini bodycon dress, brown fur coat, stockings, and dark shades gave pure diva energy.

Rhea Chakraborty as a Witch

Rhea Chakraborty kept it classic yet chic with her witch look. She wore a one-shoulder black top, a leather skirt, lace stockings, and sheer gloves, all tied together with a pointed hat and a broom. Equal parts spooky and sultry, her ensemble screamed “Halloween done right.”

Arjun Kapoor as The Terminator

Arjun Kapoor stepped into the party as The Terminator, sporting a white blazer, matching trousers, a brown shirt and tinted shades. With a prop gun in hand, he nailed the iconic cyborg swagger.

Orry as Sebastian & Mona Lisa

Never one to do things halfway, Orry went full theatrical. From transforming into Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid in a balloon costume to posing as a walking Mona Lisa painting, he proved once again that Halloween is his personal runway.

