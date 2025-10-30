From Haunted Bars To Costume Nights: Top Halloween 2025 Parties In Mumbai

Halloween 2025 | Canva

The spooky season is here! And if you still don’t have plans for the night, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with the best events in Mumbai. On October 31, the city is transforming into a playground of chills, thrills, and all-night beats. Whether you’re after eerie decor, creepy cocktails, or dance floors that stay alive till dawn, Halloween 2025 in Mumbai promises unforgettable madness.

Noorie Returns at Someplace Else

This one's for the glam lovers and Bollywood beat seekers. Noorie Returns at Someplace Else promises a costume party where creativity wins big. Expect live face painting, a spooky menu of eerie cocktails and sinful bites, and that desi-disco-meets-haunted-house vibe that makes for a memorable night.

Where: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC

Cost: ₹999 onwards

Biggest Halloween Takeover at HyLo x The Dimsum Room

Two floors, two very different moods. On the 2nd floor at HyLo, you'll get commercial hits and Bollywood party energy; the 3rd floor at The Dimsum Room dives into house, Afro and tech beats. Six artists, themed cocktails like Witch’s Orchard and Bloody Bawa, and visuals that will haunt (in a good way).

Where: HyLo & The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two

Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Halloween DJ Night

Gaming meets ghouls! Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Halloween DJ Night is set to feature neon lights, intense EDM, costumes and arcade vibes, making this perfect for folks who want a mix of fun and fright.

Where: 4th Floor, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West

Cost: Early bird ₹599, Regular ₹799 (redeemable on F&B)

India's Biggest Halloween ft. Talwiinder

If you want the high-octane, full-scale Halloween spectacle—this is it. Talwiinder headlines India's biggest Halloween party with massive decor, immersive visuals, and a costumed crowd to match. Think big, bold, and hauntingly glamorous.

Where: Dome SVP Stadium, Worli

Tickets: ₹4,000 onwards

Alice in Horrorland at Monkey Bar

Step into a dark and twisted wonderland as Monkey Bar transforms into Alice in Horrorland. Expect a night filled with eerie energy, spine-chilling decor, and a crowd dressed in their creepiest costumes. Sip on hauntingly creative cocktails and bite into wickedly delicious dishes as DJ SA spins hip-hop and R&B all night long.

Venue: Monkey Bar, Bandra West

Tickets: ₹1,180 onwards

Halloween Night at Mercii

This one’s for the chic, spooky crowd. Mercii's Halloween celebration offers pumpkin-lit ambiance, glow-in-the-dark tattoos, mix-and-match themed cocktails like Clown’s Tears and Ring Master’s Blood, and DJ Chetas dropping chart-busters. Dress to stun, and maybe spook.

Where: Mercii, Santacruz West

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

Halloween DJ Night at Mostly Grills

On the rooftop runway-style venue at Mostly Grills, you'll sip cocktails under the open sky with panoramic views, themed decor and non-stop DJ beats. It's for the ones who love their party with a breathtaking view.

Where: The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Vile Parle

Cost: ₹4,500 for two

From rooftop glam to full-on haunted emporiums, Halloween 2025 in Mumbai covers all bases—music, costumes, cocktails, and chaos. So pick your vibe, dust off your costume, and get ready for a night of unforgettable fun.