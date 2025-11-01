 How Ambanis Celebrated Halloween: Nita Wows As Audrey Hepburn, Shloka-Akash Get Inspired By Addams Family
Nita Ambani stunned as Audrey Hepburn in an elegant black gown and pearls, while Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani transformed into Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Ambanis' Halloween 2025 celebration |

Halloween just got the Ambani touch! Mumbai’s elite didn’t hold back for Halloween 2025, and leading the spooky yet glam parade was none other than Nita Ambani, who made jaws drop as she paid tribute to one of Hollywood’s most timeless icons, Audrey Hepburn. Joining her in full Addams Family flair were Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, turning the Halloween bash into a couture affair.

Ambanis' Halloween 2025 bash

Ambanis' Halloween 2025 bash | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@ambani_updates)

A clip shared by Orhan Awatramani (better known as Orry) from the high-profile bash has gone viral, offering a glimpse into the Ambanis’ unforgettable costume game. Keep reading as we decode each of their looks.

Nita Ambani pays tribute to Audrey Hepburn

Channelling the charm of classic cinema, Nita Ambani stepped into the shoes of Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and we must say she completely owned the look. Her chic ensemble featured a sleek, off-shoulder black gown paired with Hepburn’s signature pearl choker, sparkling diamond earrings, and a delicate tiara resting perfectly atop her neatly styled updo. A crystal-studded clutch added just the right amount of shimmer.

article-image

Shloka Mehta's gothic glam as Morticia Addams

Shloka Mehta as Morticia Addams

Shloka Mehta as Morticia Addams | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@ambani_updates)

While Nita brought vintage elegance, Shloka Mehta went full gothic queen as Morticia Addams, and her look was pure drama in the best way. Dressed in a jet-black, floor-length gown with padded shoulders, a cinched waist, and a sculpted silhouette, Shloka redefined Halloween couture. Her glam game was on point, too, with winged eyeliner, softly smoked eyes, and a mauve glossy pout. With her sleek, centre-parted hair cascading down and a bouquet of red roses in hand, Shloka’s Morticia was both spooky and stunning.

article-image

Akash Ambani's dapper turn as Gomez Addams

Akash Ambani as Gomez Addams

Akash Ambani as Gomez Addams | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@ambani_updates)

Matching his wife’s gothic glam, Akash Ambani made a suave statement as Gomez Addams. He donned a black double-breasted, pinstriped suit paired with a crisp white shirt and bold red bow tie. The slicked-back hair, pencil moustache, and walking stick were the finishing touches that nailed the eccentric Addams charm.

