PM Modi Pays Tribute At The Adwa Victory Monument In Ethopia; Everything To Know About The Memorial Dedicated To Brave Soldiers

Addis Ababa: The Adwa Victory Monument is a powerful symbol of African pride, resistance, and unity. It commemorates Ethiopia's historic triumph at the Battle of Adwa in 1896. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to this iconic monument has once again drawn global attention to its deep historical and cultural significance, especially in the context of anti-colonial struggles and South–South solidarity. The PM visited on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa and paid tribute to Ethiopian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1896 Battle of Adwa.

About The Adwa Victory Monument

The Adwa Victory Monument is located in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The monument honours the Ethiopian forces who defeated the Italian army under Emperor Menelik II. When much of Africa was being colonised by European powers, Ethiopia's victory at Adwa stood out as a rare and defining moment of resistance. The triumph not only safeguarded Ethiopia's sovereignty but also inspired freedom movements across Africa and beyond.

PM Modi paid tribute the Ethiopian soldiers

PM Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument on Wednesday, December 16, 2025. Taking to his social media handle account on X, the PM shared a few pictures and captioned, "Laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument. The monument stands as a powerful symbol of Ethiopia's courage, unity and unwavering spirit. It reminds the world of a proud nation that protected itself with determination and resolve."

The Adwa Victory Monument

The Adwa Victory Monument: Architecture

The monument itself is a striking architectural structure. It features towering sculptures and symbolic designs that represent unity, courage, and national pride. The monument pays tribute to Ethiopian soldiers, leaders, and citizens who came together across ethnic and regional lines to defend their homeland. The memorial also highlights the role of Empress Taytu Betul, whose leadership and strategic vision were crucial to the victory.

PM Modi visit- A symbolic gesture

PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Adwa Victory Monument reflects India's long-standing respect for nations that resisted colonial domination. India and Ethiopia share a history of anti-imperialist values, cultural exchange, and diplomatic cooperation.

The visit underscored mutual respect, shared historical experiences, and the importance of preserving collective memory. Beyond its historical relevance, the Adwa Victory Monument stands as a reminder of self-determination and resilience in the modern world. It continues to educate younger generations about Ethiopia's legacy of independence and the importance of unity in the face of adversity.