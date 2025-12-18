Russell Peters To Visit India In 2026; More About His Relax World Tour

Global stand-up icon Russell Peters is set to return to India with his all-new Relax World Tour, promising laughter-packed nights across seven major cities in March 2026. Fresh from sold-out shows in over 100 cities worldwide, the tour is already being hailed as one of the biggest comedy events to hit India next year.

A landmark comedy tour across India

The India leg of the Relax World Tour will span one month, covering New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Known for his fearless humour, sharp cultural observations and spontaneous crowd work, Peters will bring brand-new material along with the signature style that has earned him a global fan base.

India Tour Dates 2026:

March 15 - New Delhi

March 18 - Pune

March 20 - Bengaluru

March 22 - Mumbai

March 25 - Hyderabad

March 27 - Chennai

March 29 - Kolkata

Presented by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, the tour marks Peters’ most extensive and ambitious India run so far.

A long-standing bond with Indian audiences

Russell Peters has a deep connection with India, having toured the country multiple times over nearly two decades. From his Somebody! Tour in 2007 to Notorious, Almost Famous, Deported, and most recently Act Your Age in 2024, his shows in India have consistently drawn massive crowds and sold-out venues.

Speaking about his return, Peters shared, “I love coming to India. It’s home. It’s my roots and one of my favourite places to visit. Performing here is always an incredible experience- the energy, the food, hospitality and the audiences, who are smart, lively and have supported me from day one. I can’t wait to come back!”

From Toronto clubs to global arenas

A fixture on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Comics of All Time and a regular on Forbes’ highest-paid comedians rankings, Peters began his journey at open mics in Toronto at just 19. His breakthrough came with a televised comedy special in 2004, and by 2007, he became the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

Since then, he has set attendance records at world-famous venues including Madison Square Garden, the Sydney Opera House and London’s O2 Arena. With performances in over 40 countries and tours that consistently rank among the world’s highest-grossing, Russell Peters remains one of stand-up comedy’s most influential and in-demand voices.