Nita Ambani’s 62nd Birthday: Know About Her Work In Sports, Education & Her Role As Chairperson Of Reliance Foundation

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on 1 November. She is the Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), as well as a Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Nita Ambani also co-owns the Mumbai Indians men’s and women’s teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Her work across education, healthcare, arts, and sports highlights a consistent focus on building institutions and initiatives that broaden opportunities and create lasting social impact.

First Indian Woman To Join International Olympic Committee

In 2016, she became the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She has played a pivotal role in India’s efforts to host the Olympic Games, contributing to grassroots sports development, positioning India as a global sports power, and supporting the country’s bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Work In Education

At Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Nita Ambani has championed holistic education, encouraging students to think beyond conventional boundaries while fostering creativity, leadership, and global awareness.

Work In Healthcare

In the healthcare sector, the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has emerged as a centre recognised for accessible, high-quality medical care. Through the Reliance Foundation, numerous programmes, from rural empowerment and women’s livelihoods to education and disaster relief, continue to make a significant difference across communities in India.

Work In Arts

In 2023, she launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, a space dedicated to preserving and promoting Indian art and culture.

About Reliance Foundation

The Reliance Foundation is a non-profit organisation established in 2010 under Nita Ambani’s leadership to advance the philanthropic initiatives of Reliance Industries Limited.

Today, it is one of India’s largest non-profit organisations, impacting the lives of over 76 million people through initiatives in rural transformation, healthcare, education, sports for development, disaster response, and arts and culture.