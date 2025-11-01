Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scare People On The Streets | Watch

Makeup artist and content creator Izaa Setia turns Annabelle | Instagram

Delhi's Halloween spirit just got a dose of pure horror and a dash of entertainment! A makeup artist from the capital has gone viral after transforming herself into Annabelle, the spine-chilling doll from The Conjuring franchise, and roaming the city streets in full creepy character. The result? Equal parts screams and applause from stunned onlookers.

Delhi makeup artist turns Annabelle

Makeup artist and content creator Izaa Setia took Halloween 2025 to the next level by bringing Annabelle to life, right in the heart of Delhi. Donning a ghostly white frock, red ribbon, and twin braids, Setia recreated the eerie look down to every terrifying detail. Her pale face, haunting dark eyes, and slow, expressionless walk were enough to make even the bravest pedestrian look twice.

Setia posted the now-viral clip to Instagram with the cheeky caption, "Dilli ki makeup artist bani Annabelle, sheher mein macha darr ka hungama." (Delhi’s makeup artist turned Annabelle, spreading chaos in the city.)

Annabelle takes over Delhi’s streets

In the video, Setia can be seen gliding through busy lanes, silently locking eyes with unsuspecting passersby. Some froze in disbelief, others screamed and ran, while a few broke into nervous laughter. People stopped mid-road, shoppers pulled out their phones, and within minutes, the city’s everyday chaos turned into an impromptu Halloween horror show.

Izaa Setia |

Internet reacts

Within hours, her video racked up millions of views and hilarious reactions online. While some praised her creativity, others admitted she genuinely terrified them. One user commented, "It takes a lot of courage to do what u have done." Another joked, "Go home, you are not safe. This is Delhi not Mumbai."

A viewer wrote, "Dilli ki galiyaan mein Annabelle dekh kar sach mein heart attack aa jata." Someone else added, "This is why I don’t go out on Halloween in India." Another teased, "Makeup on point, fear level one hundred."