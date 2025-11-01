 'It's Shame': Netizens Upset After Pitbull Cancels India Show A Week After Announcement
The global star, known for chart-toppers like Timber and Feel This Moment, was scheduled to perform on December 6 at HUDA Grounds and December 8 at Ramoji Film City.

Sachin T
Updated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Pitbull | Instagram

Just a week after fans rejoiced at the announcement of Pitbull’s return to India, disappointment struck as the management cancelled his much-awaited concerts in Gurugram and Hyderabad due to "operational issues". The global star, known for chart-toppers like Timber and Feel This Moment, was scheduled to perform on December 6 at HUDA Grounds and December 8 at Ramoji Film City.

Pitbull cancels India show

BookMyShow released the statement at midday, saying, “Pitbull’s ‘I’m Back Tour’ in India, scheduled for December 6 in Gurugram and December 8 in Hyderabad, has been cancelled due to operational issues. We understand how excited fans were to see him live and share their disappointment. All ticket holders have been informed and will receive full refunds within 8–10 working days.”

How desi netizens reacted

The cancellation has left Indian fans frustrated, with many calling it “disheartening” and “unprofessional”. A user on X commented, "It's a shame. Organizers are announcing it too close to the final dates and then audience has also lost appetite, so it's looking like a pattern now!"

Another wrote, "They had very bad planning. It was bound to happen I was thinking he'd perform for a set of few elites only and get disappointed lol."

"Too many shows in a less time frame & costly tickets , this will lead to people pick and choose which to go for. Calvin First Now Pitbull may be more in future," read a third comment.

Similarly, one more expressed, "Tickets are too pricy for an average concert goer. Especially for someone travelling from a different city. One trip can cost 15-20k including tickets and flights. Not affordable for most."

