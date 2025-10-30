Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral Clip | WATCH

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert | Instagram

It’s not every day that a global pop star catches your phone mid-air, records a video, and throws it back — but that’s exactly what Enrique Iglesias did at his Mumbai concert, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The Spanish heartthrob’s return to India after 13 years turned into a night that fans will remember for a lifetime.

The singer set the stage ablaze at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, on Wednesday night, performing his timeless hits like Hero, Bailando, and Escape before a sea of over 25,000 ecstatic fans. Amid the electrifying lights and cheers, one spontaneous fan moment quickly became the internet’s favourite clip of the night.

Viral fan moment at Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert

As Enrique moved closer to the crowd on the ramp, a fan decided to shoot their shot, quite literally, by tossing their phone with recording turned on onto the stage. The 50-year-old caught it effortlessly with one hand while holding a mic in the other, smiled at the already recording camera for a quick video, flashed his signature swag, and threw it back. The crowd erupted in screams as the phone made its way home with the luckiest fan of the night.

Check out the viral video:

The fan later shared the clip online, captioning it, “Enrique Iglesias grabbed the phone and made it legendary.” Within hours, the video went viral across social media, with users flooding the comments section. “Damn lucky you,” wrote one user, while another said, “He did justice to that phone moment!”

About Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert

Enrique Iglesias' concert on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, marked the first of his two back-to-back Mumbai shows as part of his grand India tour. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rubina Dilaik were among the cheering crowd at MMRD Grounds, BKC.

Another concert of the singer is all set to take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025. It is expected that many Bollywood and TV celebs will be seen with reports suggesting names like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and many others.