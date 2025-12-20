Dealing With Respiratory Issues? Ayurvedic Drops May Be The Cure

Pixabay

Immunity is the organism’s method to fight or protect against dangerous pathogens and identify and eliminate unusual or damaged cells in the body. Your immune system preserves an individual's overall health and well-being.

The immune system is a multipart network that works together to keep the body safe. The innate immune system is the first line of defense to provide fast and non-specific protection against diverse infections. Physical barriers like the skin keep the infections out. Pathogens get detected and destroyed by the cells. The adaptive immune system handles certain infections, identifies and remembers antigens, and works on a focused attack to eliminate them. This system consists of specialised cells that make antibodies attached to antigens for destruction, attack infected cells, and help other immune cells in their duties.

A good immune system works for overall well-being. Nutrition, sleep, diet, exercise, and stress management are elements that work for the immune system. Stamina and Endurance are two terms referring to the body’s capacity to bear physical activity in the long run, need components of physical fitness, and play a big role in various activities. The body’s ability to withstand tiredness through exertion is called stamina. It includes the right operation of the cardiovascular system, respiratory system, and energy production pathways. Endurance is the capacity to maintain performance level over time and is connected with stamina. Boosting stamina and endurance needs a mix of cardiovascular conditioning, muscular power, and efficient energy use.

File

Respiratory health means the complete health of the respiratory system from the lungs and airways to the other breathing components. Managing respiratory health is essential for proper oxygen intake, CO2 removal, and general physical routine. Environmental pollutants, smoking, infections, allergies, etc., impact respiratory health. Poor respiratory health results in issues, like asthma and pneumonia.

Read Also Are You Eating Lunch Wrong? Ayurveda Shares The Right Way

Acute Upper Respiratory Tract virus infections (URTIs) are the most common illnesses. The cold symptoms include coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and sneezing. The URTIs symptoms are so common that self-diagnosis of common cold or flu is common among people. Over 200+ serologically different viral types result in human URTIs, with the rhinoviruses being the most common cause. Cold viruses are spread via person-to-person through air and close contact.

Cold prevention is possible by staying healthy and keeping others healthy through cleaning hands, avoiding close contact with those infected with respiratory issues, covering the mouth and nose, while sneezing and coughing, not touching eyes, mouth, and nose with unclean hands, and not smoking.

In come Shila Tulsi Drops

Patanjali’s Divya Shila Tulsi Drops improve overall immunity and respiratory health, boost stamina and endurance, and provide relief from cough and cold. It is an Ayurvedic proprietary medicine consisting of distillates of five types of Tulsi plants, beneficial in respiratory problems.

The pungent and bitter-tasting Holy Basil and Ram Tulsi have a hot potency and dryness as the main properties. They calm down the Kapha and Vata Doshas, while it irritates the Pitta Dosha. These two work to fight skin diseases, dysuria, burning sensation, and diseases happening due to blood vitiation. They work as a cardiac toner and appetizer.

The pungent and astringent tasting Barberi has cold potency, and lightness and dryness as the main properties. The herb calms Kapha and Vata Doshas, while worsens Pitta Dosha. It works to fight poisoning and diseases due to blood vitiation. It also works as a cardiac toner and appetizer.

Read Also Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo

Nimbu Tulsi is spoken about under Pushpa Varga in Bhava Prakasha. It boosts the appetite and combats cough and breathing troubles. Kathinjar Tulsi too fights breathing issues and rhinorrhoea.

Shilajeet Extract is pungent and bitter in taste, and can calm Kapha Dosha. It does the work of a tonic and laxative. It heals polyuria, calculas, diabetes, dysuria, asthma, anemia, epilepsy, skin diseases, worm infections, etc. It works synergistically when given with other drugs.

Thus, Patanjali’s Divya Shila Tulsi Drops works to provide immunity, stamina, and endurance, while taking care of respiratory health, including fighting cough and cold.