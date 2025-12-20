Sunburn 2025: Is Asia's Biggest EDM Festival In Mumbai Worth It? FPJ Exclusive

There's a certain kind of joy that only a music festival brings, the kind that starts weeks before the actual day. As someone who has always dreamed of attending global festivals like Sunburn, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza, this year felt special. Sunburn Festival finally moved from its iconic Goa setting to Mumbai, and I couldn't have asked for a better excuse to experience it for the first time. I was hosted on the Day 1 of Sunburn Festival 2025 at Infinity Bay, Sewri, on December 19 – excited, curious and ready for my first-ever Sunburn.

Getting there was easier than expected

I travelled by train from Chunabhatti and reached Infinity Bay in about 30–40 minutes. From Sewri station, the venue was a straightforward 15-minute walk. Since this was also my first time at venue, I half-expected confusion but that never happened. Giant yellow boards lined the route, and volunteers dressed in matching yellow guided people every few steps. I left home around 3:30 pm and reached the venue by 4:10 pm.

Entry to the venue |

After collecting my wristband from the box office, I walked in through a striking silver mirrored entrance that simply read "Sunburn." Security checks and wristband scanning were quick and smooth. Inside, the venue felt spacious and organised, though still quiet. The four stages, Main Stage, RuPay Stage, Tuborg Stage and Hyundai Stage, were all within a two to three-minute walk of each other. With the sun still out, it was a bit humid, and sunscreen definitely came in handy.

Arcade zone at the venue |

Games, flea finds and festival food

Before the crowd arrived, I explored the festival zones. The fully air-conditioned Game Palacio arcade zone was a lifesaver, offering a cool and lively space to chill. I played a few games (lost most of them) but enjoyed the break from the heat. The flea market nearby featured indie fashion brands, accessories, skincare, face paint and glitter stalls. While I didn’t shop, many people were getting festival-ready with face art and sparkles.

Food stalls at Sunburn Festival in Mumbai |

By around 5 pm, the venue slowly started filling up. I headed to the food and bar section and grabbed pizza, kebabs and a chicken malai roll, which was decent and filling. The dishes started around ₹300, while alcoholic beverages went up to ₹1,000. A cold coffee later, I was ready for the music.

Mathame during Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025 |

Sara Landry took over Mumbai

By 7 pm, the main stage was half-packed. I stood close to the front as DubVision b2b Third Party wrapped their set, followed by Mathame, whose sound instantly lifted the energy. As the night got cooler, the crowd grew louder. Then came the moment everyone was waiting for: Sara Landry.

Sara Landry makes India debut in Mumbai |

Marking her India debut, Sara Landry completely took over Mumbai, with the venue completely packed this time. Her hard-hitting techno set was intense, dark and relentless. The crowd was fully locked in, dancing non-stop, hands in the air, completely surrendering to the music.

She concluded her show by saying, “Thank you, Mumbai. You guys are amazing, I’m so glad to be here and playing for you guys.” She wrapped up around 9:40 pm, bringing Day 1 to a powerful close.

Final takeaway

Overall, my first Sunburn experience was memorable. Travel was easy, entry was smooth, and the lineup delivered. The only drawbacks were dust towards the end of the night, sound overlap between stages due to their close proximity and missed fireworks. A mask, sunscreen, comfortable clothes and a clear water bottle are must-carries for people headling to the venue on December 20 and 21.

With David Guetta and Axwell set to headline Day 2 and Day 3, the excitement only feels bigger from here. Mumbai’s Sunburn debut may not replace Goa, but it’s definitely set the stage for future EDM festivals in the city.