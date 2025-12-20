Kriti Sanon Looks Like A Modern-Day Princess In Breezy Lilac Gown: See Pics

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2025
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, striking poses in a dreamy gown look
The actress looked like a modern-day princess in a dreamy lilac gown by Andrew Kwon
The ensemble featured a bralette-styled top with a strapless pattern and a sweetheart neckline
It further showcased a dreamy skirt with a voluminous silhouette that flowed effortlessly in every picture
Kriti accessorised her look with a pair of lavender earrings and few statement diamond rings
Her makeup was equally stunning with a clean base, lilac-painted eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips
The actress rounded off her glam with a middle-parted open hairdo, adorning curls