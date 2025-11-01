Ananya Panday Pays Tribute To Jaipur's Maharani Gayatri Devi In 1940s Corset & Manish Malhotra Lace Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 01, 2025

Channeling the timeless elegance of Jaipur’s Maharani Gayatri Devi, Ananya Panday stepped into full royal mode for her latest photoshoot

The Gen-Z actress draped herself in a pristine white lace saree from none other than Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection

Taking the look up several notches, Ananya paired her classic six-yard with a rare Jacques Fath corset from 1948

The corset’s structure highlighted the refined craftsmanship of mid-century fashion, giving Ananya’s modern-day Maharani look a historical edge

She accentuated her look with statement emerald jewels accompanied by pearls and diamonds, which broke the monotony of white hues

Ananya kept her beauty look equally timeless with minimal makeup, glowing skin, nude lips and softly curled, blow-dried hair

Thanks For Reading!

