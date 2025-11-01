World Vegan Day 2025: Can You Resist These Food Pics?

By: Anita Aikara | November 01, 2025
On World Vegan Day, we bring you fascinating pics of food that's healthy and great for your soul
Veganism takes on a theatrical twist: Asparagus and Coconut Stew at Avartana, ITC Maurya, Delhi.
Striking a fine balance between conscious indulgence, global influence and thoughtful plating: Asparagus Carpaccio at Fenix, The Oberoi, Mumbai
Radish Cake at Yan Yan, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. It's got herbs, veggies, fruits and everything nice
Goodness in a plate: Earth Bowl Salad with cranberries and quinoa at Delhi’s Organic Bistro
Soul-led eating meets understated luxury: Asparagus Risotto at Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Mumbai
The Jackfruit Katsu Bowl at Raiya, Delhi proves that vegan dining can be both playful and opulent