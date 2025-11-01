Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam

At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Srikakulam: At least nine people reportedly lost their lives after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday, November 1. According to reports, several people were also injured stampede.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The death toll expected to rise as some of the injured people are reportedly in critical condition. Disturbing visuals that surfaced online show devotees lying unconscious on the ground after the incident. Notably, in large numbers devotees visited the temple on Saturday on the occasion of Ekadashi.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Stampede reported at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district; several devotees injured, rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the Andhra Pradesh CM said in an X post.

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025

"I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he added.

Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son and Andhra Pradesh minister also expressed grief over the incident.

"The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.," Lokesh said.

కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట జరిగి పలువురు భక్తులు మృతి చెందడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. ఏకాదశి రోజు తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. మృతి చెందిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారికి ప్రభుత్వం మెరుగైన వైద్య చికిత్స అందిస్తోంది.… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2025

“The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals,” he added.