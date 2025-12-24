AIMPLB Urges Mutawallis To Approach State Waqf Tribunals For Timely Registration On UMEED Portal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked mutawallis or caretakers of Muslim religious trusts to immediately approach their respective state Waqf Tribunals for the uploading of registered waqf properties in view of the encouraging and positive outcomes obtained from the Waqf tribunals in certain states regarding the UMEED portal. | X/@PTI_News

Mumbai: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked mutawallis or caretakers of Muslim religious trusts to immediately approach their respective state Waqf Tribunals for the uploading of registered waqf properties in view of the encouraging and positive outcomes obtained from the Waqf tribunals in certain states regarding the UMEED portal.

Board Highlights Previous Boycott and Legal Challenges

Though the AIMPLB has now asked trusts to register themselves on the portal, the organisation's call to boycott the portal was one of the reasons why the process has been delayed. The board has then said that the new Waqf law violates the Constitution and that it has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)in the Supreme Court, seeking a striking down of the law. The court declined to state law though it granted sole reliefs. The PIL has not been disposed of.

General Secretary of the AlMPLB, Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, appealed to the mutawallis of registered waqf properties and the Waqf Boards in those states where no relief has so far been granted to promptly approach their respective Waqf tribunals for the uploading of registered Waqf properties.

Encouraging Outcomes in Several States

According to Mujaddidi, wherever the tribunals have been approached so far, varying, but encouraging results have emerged and the tribunals have granted extensions of time for various periods. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, the deadline has been extended by six months; in Kerala, the deadline has been extended by five months, in Telangana and Rajasthan, the deadline has been extended by three months; while in the states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, an extension of two months has been granted.

Mujaddidi further stated that if mutawallis/state Waqf Boards in other states also approach their respective tribunals by relying on the decisions of the tribunals in the above-mentioned states, it is expected that similar encouraging outcomes may be achieved.

Mujaddidi also said that recently, during a meeting with the office-bearers of the Board, the Union minister for minority Affairs had assured that the government itself would adopt a realistic approach to the issue of uploading of the registered Waqf properties into the UMEED Portal.

Similar Results Expected in Other States

He also asked the mutawallis, Muslim organisations, other groups, individuals, and the Muslim community in the states where the deadline has extended to make effective use of the opportunity and complete the process of the details of uploading as soon as possible and avoid any penal consequences provided in the UMEED Act.

"Even otherwise, it is the religious, moral and legal obligation and duty of the Mutawallis to see that Waqf under their management are properly and legally maintained. Therefore, they must immediately attend to their obligations and duties and protect the waqf properties, which as such are properties of Allah Subhan waTa'aala. All Mutawallis and the Muslim community at large must give immediate and serious attention to this issue," he added.

