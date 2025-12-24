Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Faces Criticism As Construction Debris Scatters In Stadium Premises Despite Swachh Bharat Commitments

Even as the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) continues to project its commitment towards the Swach Bharat Abhiyan, the ground reality at one of its own key premises tells a starkly different story. |

Bhiwandi: Even as the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) continues to project its commitment towards the Swach Bharat Abhiyan, the ground reality at one of its own key premises tells a starkly different story. Large quantities of construction debris have been openly dumped inside the Parshuram Tawre Stadium complex, raising serious questions about the civic body’s seriousness towards cleanliness, public health, and environmental responsibility.

Stadium’s Importance Overshadowed by Waste

The stadium, located under Ward Committee No. 4, is not just a recreational space but a vital civic hub. It houses the ward committee office, Shah Mohammad Hall, a swimming pool, a playground, landscaped gardens, and even an EVM strong room. Despite its importance, heaps of rubble and building waste lie scattered within the premises, causing daily inconvenience to citizens.

For senior citizens, women, and health-conscious residents who frequent the stadium for morning and evening walks, the debris has become a constant source of distress. Dust emanating from the rubble hangs in the air, aggravating respiratory problems and forcing many to avoid the area altogether.

Rising Pollution Levels Add to Residents’ Concerns

“With the city’s AQI crossing 200, such negligence is nothing short of endangering public health,” said a regular walker, expressing concern over the rising pollution levels. “This is supposed to be a safe, green space, not a dumping yard.

Environmental concerns gain further gravity as Bhiwandi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reportedly crossed the 200-mark in recent days, indicating poor air quality. Yet, under the very nose of the civic administration, private operators are allegedly storing and trading construction debris within municipal premises. This has led to allegations of tacit approval and administrative apathy. Residents claim that such activities could not continue without officials “turning a blind eye”.

Local resident Ahrar Ahmad took a sharp dig at the municipal corporation’s claims of cleanliness.When the corporation fails to keep its own property clean, one can easily imagine the condition of the rest of the city he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, city-based social activist Salim Yusuf Shaikh demanded immediate intervention from Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar.

Citizens Demand Accountability from BNCMC

This is not just about debris; it reflects systemic failure. The commissioner must take strict action against those responsible and ensure such violations are not repeated Sheikh said.

When contacted, Faisal Tatli, Head of BNCMC’s Senitasition Department, said he was unaware of the issue.I do not have information regarding the debris. I will inquire with the municipal Construction Department about who brought it here and for what purpose,” he stated. However, residents argue that such ignorance itself highlights poor coordination and accountability within the civic administration.

As Bhiwandi prepares for upcoming civic challenges and elections, the incident underscores a larger concern — the gap between policy declarations and on-ground execution. If cleanliness cannot be ensured within the municipal corporation’s own premises, citizens fear that the ideals of Swach Bharat Abhiyan may remain confined to banners and slogans. For now, the debris continues to lie where it is — a silent but telling reminder of civic neglect, right in the heart of a public space meant for health, recreation, and democratic processes.

