 ₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Sessions Court Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Ketan Kadam By 2 Weeks
A Mumbai sessions court extended interim bail of Mithi river desilting scam accused Ketan Kadam by two weeks to care for his ailing mother who recently underwent pacemaker surgery. The court made it clear that no further extension will be granted.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
Mithi river desilting scam accused Ketan Kadam gets two-week extension of interim bail by Mumbai sessions court | X @fpjindia

Accused seeks extension citing mother’s critical condition

After the expiry of the temporary bail on December 23, Kadam sought a four-week extension on the ground that his mother’s condition is still critical. He had also filed an undertaking stating that he would not seek any further extension if relief was granted.

Court notes medical condition of accused’s mother

The court observed that the applicant’s mother was suffering from various ailments and had recently undergone surgery to implant a pacemaker. The medical certificate showed that although she has been discharged, she requires constant observation, it noted.

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him...
Only son responsible for mother’s care

“The applicant is her only son and there is no other close family member to look after his mother,” the court said, while extending the period of temporary bail.

