₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Sessions Court Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Ketan Kadam By 2 Weeks

Mithi river desilting scam accused Ketan Kadam gets two-week extension of interim bail by Mumbai sessions court

Mumbai, Dec 24: The sessions court has extended the interim bail granted to Ketan Kadam, an accused in the Mithi river desilting scam, by two weeks, allowing him to be with his ailing mother. The court said no further extension will be granted.

Accused seeks extension citing mother’s critical condition

After the expiry of the temporary bail on December 23, Kadam sought a four-week extension on the ground that his mother’s condition is still critical. He had also filed an undertaking stating that he would not seek any further extension if relief was granted.

Court notes medical condition of accused’s mother

The court observed that the applicant’s mother was suffering from various ailments and had recently undergone surgery to implant a pacemaker. The medical certificate showed that although she has been discharged, she requires constant observation, it noted.

Only son responsible for mother’s care

“The applicant is her only son and there is no other close family member to look after his mother,” the court said, while extending the period of temporary bail.

