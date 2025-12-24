Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines

Dinesh Waghmare, state election commissioner | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Considering the limited time period to submit the nomination form with affidavits for the 2025-26 BMC elections, the political parties have requested the state election commission (SEC) to accept the nomination papers on Sunday, December 28. "I have received the request from all political parties representatives. It is under consideration to allow nomination submission on Sunday as well," said Dinesh Waghmare, state election commissioner.

Nomination Submission Period and Public Holidays

The nomination submission process is been held from December 23 to 30. However, out of these eight days, two days are public holidays (Thursday, December 25 and Sunday, December 28) when the Returning Officers (RO) offices will be closed and nomination papers won't be accepted, the BMC administration had clarified on Tuesday.

The nomination submission includes collecting the form from ROs, attach documents, affidavits and submit physically at the ROs offices. The candidates have to ensure there is no error in the documentation, to avoid rejection due to technical reasons.

Congress' general secretary, Sandesh Kondwilkar said, "On Thursday the offices will be shut and nomination won't be accepted. If it is kept open on Sunday, the candidates will get one additional day. We have written to the SEC and hope our request is accepted."

SEC Allows Nomination Forms to Be Submitted in English

Meanwhile, the SEC has allowed the candidates to submit the nomination in English. "The decision was taken after the after the meeting with the commissioner Waghmare on Wednesday," Kondwilkar said.

Activists Urge Offices to Remain Open to Prevent Technical Rejections

"The nomination form is a highly critical, technical, and legal document, requiring sufficient time for preparation, completion of mandatory documentation, and scrutiny as per election rules. Due to the limited timeframe, there is a strong possibility of inadvertent errors during submission, which may adversely affect the democratic rights of candidates," said activist Anil Galgali.

"The election administration should ensure that the offices remain open even on holidays for the purpose of submission and scrutiny of nomination forms. This is essential to maintain transparency, fairness, and equality in the democratic process. All aspiring candidates should receive equal opportunity, and no nomination should be rejected due to technical or procedural constraints arising from insufficient time," Galgali said.

