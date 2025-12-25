VVMC Elections 2026: Media Certification Panel Formed, Prior Approval Mandatory For All Political Advertisements

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: Following the announcement of the General Municipal Corporation Election schedule by the State Election Commission, voting for the Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) will be held on January 15, 2026.

SEC Order Makes Pre-Certification of Political Advertisements Compulsory

In accordance with the Media Monitoring and Advertisement Certification Order, 2025, issued by the State Election Commission, Maharashtra on October 9, 2025, all political advertisements proposed to be broadcast or published on electronic media for the municipal elections will require prior certification and approval.

To implement these provisions, a Municipal-Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of VVMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi (IAS). The committee includes Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, Deputy Commissioner Harshala Rane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule-Shringi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche, and VVMC Public Relations Officer Ganesh Patil as members.

The committee will be responsible for:

Pre-certification of election advertisements in electronic media

Monitoring paid news and examining related complaints

Ensuring compliance with media reporting guidelines

Monitoring social media platforms during the election period

Political parties and candidates intending to release advertisements through any electronic medium must obtain prior approval from the committee. Applications must be submitted at least five days before the proposed date of broadcast, in Appendix-4 format.

Application forms are available at the Media Cell (Inward-Outward Section), Ground Floor, VVMC Head Office, Virar (West), and must be submitted during office hours along with the required documents. Applicants are required to submit:

Two pen drives containing the electronic copy of the advertisement

Two printed copies of the advertisement code, duly certified by the party office-bearer or candidate

Advertisement Expenses to Be Accounted in Official Election Spending

All expenses incurred on election-related advertisements must be included in the official election expenditure of the concerned political party or candidate. Payments must be made only through cheque, demand draft, or online modes. The publication or broadcast of objectionable advertisements is strictly prohibited, and such advertisements will not be granted approval.

For advertisements in languages other than Marathi, Hindi, or English, applicants must submit certified translations in any one of these languages along with a notarised affidavit as prescribed under Appendix-5.

If any modifications or corrections are suggested by the committee, it will be mandatory for the applicant to implement them before approval is granted.

The VVMC has urged all political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure free, fair, and transparent municipal elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/