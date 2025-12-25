Govinda Named Shiv Sena Star Campaigner As Shinde Faction Gears Up For High-Stakes Municipal Corporation Elections Across Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Govinda | ANI

Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha member and Bollywood actor Govinda has been named a star campaigner for the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He is expected to campaign for the party in key civic polls, including those for the BMC, Vasai-Virar, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli, where the Shinde-led faction has high stakes.

Actor’s Political Role Strengthens During Election Season

Govinda, who joined the Shiv Sena in March last year, had actively campaigned for the party during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Although the actor is rarely seen at routine party programmes, he regularly takes part in election rallies for the Sena.

Govinda’s name figures on the list of 40 star campaigners submitted by the Shiv Sena to the State Election Commission on Wednesday. Barring three to four names, the party has largely relied on old guards who were once loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before joining the Eknath Shinde-led splinter group.

Veteran Leaders Dominate Campaign Line-Up

Other prominent names on the list include former minister Ramdas Kadam, Anandrao Adsul, Gajanan Kirtikar, MP Shrikant Shinde, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, and ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Bhuse, Uday Samant, Sanjay Rathod, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Abitkar and Pratap Sarnaik. The list also features Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, Shaina NC and Sanjay Nirupam.

With a majority of faces drawn from the erstwhile unified Shiv Sena, the campaign for the crucial municipal corporation elections is expected to turn into a direct contest between the Shinde-led faction and the loyalists who remain with Uddhav Thackeray.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/