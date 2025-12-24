Violent Clash Between TMC And BJP Matua Supporters In Thakurnagar Over Shantanu Thakur’s Remarks

BJP & TMC | Photo: Representational Image

Kolkata: Thakurbari turned into a battlefield at Thakurnagar on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Matua supporters clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shantanu Thakur’s supporters over Shantanu Thakur’s comment on SIR.

Injuries Reported Among TMC Supporters During the Clash

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur claimed that at least 10 of her supporters got injured due to the clash.

“Shantanu Thakur had only made detrimental comments. Our supporters with posters in hand demanded clarification from Shantanu only then his supporters came out from his room and randomly started clashing with our supporters,” said Mamatabala.

Notably, couple of days back while addressing a gathering the saffron camp MP said, “In order to throw out 50 lakh Rohingyas, Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims from India, if one lakh names of Matuas are also deleted then we have to accept that as we cannot continue with our sufferings.”

Countering the clash between BJP and TMC Matua supporters, Shantanu on Wednesday said that he has used the word ‘if’ in his statement.

BJP MP Clarifies His Statement Amid Rising Tensions

BJP MLA Ashim Sarkar also mentioned that he doesn’t support the comments made by Shantanu Thakur.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at Gangasagar, leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated, “Mamata Banerjee will no longer remain the Chief Minister after four months. The Hindus will give their votes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Muslims will rely on Humayun Kabir and Naushad Siddiqui.”