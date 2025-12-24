Rajasthan Crime: IT Company Manager Alleges Gang Rape In Moving Car After Party In Udaipur, CEO And Others Detained

Udaipur police detain three accused, including a woman, in connection with the alleged gang rape of an IT company manager | Representational Image

Jaipur, Dec 24: A manager of a private IT company was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Udaipur. The incident took place after a birthday party, under the pretext of dropping her home.

The victim has levelled serious allegations against her company’s CEO, a female executive head and her husband. The police have registered a case of gang rape and detained three persons, including a woman.

Birthday party at hotel precedes alleged crime

According to the police, the victim stated in her report that she is a manager in a private company. On December 20, she attended the birthday and New Year party of the company’s CEO at a hotel in Shobhagpura, which lasted until around 1.30 am. A large amount of alcohol was consumed during this time.

Victim claims she was drugged and assaulted

The victim alleged that the female executive head and the company’s CEO asked the other people at the party to leave, and all three took her in their car under the pretext of dropping her home.

On the way, they bought something like cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the victim. She fainted after consuming it and, a little later, when she regained some consciousness, the CEO was molesting her.

CEO and executive head’s husband accused of rape

She further alleged that the CEO and the executive head’s husband raped her. After repeated requests, the three of them dropped her home around 5 am. She had injuries on her private parts.

Three accused detained, women’s crime branch probes case

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that three persons, including a woman, have been detained based on the victim’s complaint. The investigation of the case has been handed over to ASP Madhuri Verma of the Women’s Crime Branch.