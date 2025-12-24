Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Resolves 28-Year-Old Pay Grievance Of Two Retired Cameramen Within Hours

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

New Delhi, December 24: After remaining unresolved for nearly three decades, the pay fixation grievance of two retired Doordarshan cameramen was settled within hours on Wednesday (December 24). The decision brought long-awaited relief to the senior citizens.

The beneficiaries, Devendra Sharma and M.K. Mahadev Rao, are former Doordarshan cameramen under Prasar Bharati. They met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to present their case. The issue had remained pending since 1997 despite several representations to the authorities.

Following the meeting, Minister Vaishnaw directed officials to resolve the matter within the next one hour. Acting on his instructions, the concerned department issued corrected pay fixation orders the same day, dated December 24, 2025.

According to the official orders issued by Doordarshan Kendra, New Delhi, the case involved the correct application of Rule 8 of the CCS (Revised Pay) Rules, 1997. The rule provides that employees who had been drawing the maximum of their existing pay scale for more than one year as on January 1, 1996, are entitled to an additional increment in the revised pay scale from that date.

In Devendra Sharma's case, the revised pay fixation resulted in a corrected basic pay of ₹26,930 under the Sixth Pay Commission and ₹71,100 under the Seventh Pay Commission, with corresponding pension revisions.

Similarly, M.K. Mahadev Rao’s pay was revised to ₹26,420 under the Sixth Pay Commission and ₹69,000 under the Seventh Pay Commission, leading to higher pension entitlements.

The revised orders also grant corrected pensions along with arrears covering nearly two decades, rectifying a financial anomaly that had continued since the implementation of the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions.

Both retirees expressed deep relief and gratitude, stating that their years-long struggle had finally come to an end. They said the swift intervention by the Union Minister brought closure to a matter that had remained pending for almost 28 years, restoring their rightful dues and dignity after retirement.