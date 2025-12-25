Lucknow Court Seeks Replies From Congress Leaders Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge In Sedition Case Over ‘Indian State’ Remark

A special MP/MLA court in Lucknow has issued notices to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their response by January 5, 2026, in a sedition case. | Representational Image

Lucknow: A special MP/MLA court in Lucknow has issued notices to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their response by January 5, 2026, in a sedition case. The case stems from a complaint regarding a statement made by Rahul Gandhi during the inaugura

The complainant, lawyer Nripendra Pandey, has alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remark—"We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself"—was made knowingly and willfully against the Indian nation and its constitutional system. The complaint argues that the phrase "Indian State" refers not just to the ruling party but to Parliament, the judiciary, the executive, and the entire constitutional framework, thereby amounting to sedition.

Pandey further contended that the presence and silence of other senior Congress leaders at the event implied collective consent to the statement.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued the notices to the four leaders. The case was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow and is being heard by the Special Court for MPs and MLAs. This adds to at least three other ongoing legal cases against Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, primarily related to defamation.